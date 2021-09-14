CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Local initiatives help feed hungry children

By Eagle Newsroom
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwhmE_0bw6Lkyk00
Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

SYRACUSE — According to the Food Bank of Central New York, an estimated 178,000 Central New Yorkers are food insecure — in other words, they do not have access to sufficient food to meet their basic needs. The Food Bank’s 2017 Hunger Assessment found that 29% of people who depend on charitable food programs in Central and Northern New York are children.

September is Hunger Action Month, and there are a number of events taking place to fight hunger in CNY and beyond.

“With multiple ways for people to take action against hunger, we invite the community to join us in making a difference in the lives of people struggling with hunger,” said Karen Belcher, executive director at Food Bank of CNY. “Together, we can solve hunger.”

Read on to learn how to help:

Davidson Ford of Clay is collecting non-perishable food donations through Sept. 20. The dealership will be matching $1 per pound of food donated.

Feed My Starving Children: Vineyard Church in Syracuse is seeking volunteers to pack meals for FMSC between Sept. 15 and 18. To sign up, visit vineyardny.org.

Brews & Bites: The second installment of Brews & Bites takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Talking Cursive Brewing Co., 301 Erie Blvd. West, Syracuse. Your $20 donation will get you a pint and voucher for food. Visit foodbankcny.org/events/show/brews-and-bites to purchase tickets.

Fill-a-Bus: The Liverpool Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is collecting shelf-stable food items for Seymour Dual Language Academy in Syracuse. Drop off your donations between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Walmart on Route 31 in Liverpool. Among the items needed are ready-to-serve soups with easy-open lids, microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, Chef Boyardee, nut-free fruit and grain breakfast bars, 100% juice boxes or pouches, applesauce or fruit cups. St. Paul’s, St. Matthews, First United Methodist or Liverpool First Presbyterian Church are also accepting donations until Sept. 26. For more information, visit blessingsinabackpackliverpoolny.org.

Cups for a Cause: The Independent Potters’ Association of CNY is hosting this virtual fundraiser for the Food Bank of CNY and the Caden’s Wish Break Box Program on Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. For each $75 donation made through the Cups for a Cause event site, the donor will be able to select a pair of handcrafted cups as a token of appreciation for supporting the Food Bank. Visit foodbankcny.org/events/show/cups-for-a-cause to learn more.

Food Truck Battle: The finest food trucks in Syracuse and Rochester face off at the NYS Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Enjoy delicious food and drink, music, a kid’s zone, and craft vendors. Tickets are $5 with proceeds benefiting three local charities, including the Food Bank.

Syracuse Mets: The season wraps up with a five-game series against the Buffalo Bisons. Show your support of the Syracuse Mets during the game but make sure to bring your non-perishable food donation to stuff the truck before the first pitch. Visit milb.com/syracuse for tickets.

For more information about Hunger Action Month and the work of the Food Bank, please contact Lynn Hy at [email protected] or 315-437-1899 ext. 247.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Limestone Creek Hunt parades through Cazenovia, celebrates opening day

CAZENOVIA — On Sunday, Sept. 12, the Limestone Creek Hunt (LCH) kicked off the formal hunt season with the traditional Parade of Hounds through the Village of Cazenovia. The foxhounds, along with 20 mounted riders, paraded from Emory Ave. to Sullivan and Albany streets before rounding the corner by the Brae Loch Inn and continuing south on Forman Street to Lorenzo State Historic Site. Also participating in this year’s event was longtime hunt supporter Eleanor Chard (née Case), who was driven in an antique convertible Volkswagen by LCH Honorary Member Roger Gates, of Clinton.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

20|EAST named winner of ‘Keep on Adapting Awards’

CAZENOVIA — Earlier this month, Cazenovia High School graduate Caden Ackerman announced 20|EAST (85 Albany St.) as the winner of his “2021 Keep On Adapting Awards,” an initiative designed to give back to small businesses in the Syracuse area. Ackerman is vice president of “Keep On Adapting,” a marketing and...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Barrow Gallery honors volunteer

The Barrow Gallery wanted to do something special to honor Amy Rolleri and her volunteer work on behalf of the gallery, specifically her work facilitating the Patience Brewster sales which raised over $10,000. As a trustee, management committee member, weekly docent, and active fundraiser, Rolleri’s devotion to the gallery deserves to be honored, the gallery said in a press release. With the help of a generous donor a piece has been framed, nameplated, and dedicated “November” (from the “Twelve Months Around Skaneateles Lake” series) to Rolleri at the Barrow Gallery.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Liverpool, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Lonnie D. Davis, 75

Lonnie Diane (Holmes) Davis passed away unexpectedly, but quietly in her sleep on Sept. 5, 2021, at the age of 75. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Lonnie was born in Syracuse on Jan. 7, 1946. She was the oldest of four children, living a very...
NEW WOODSTOCK, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Successful summer reading

The Fairmount Community Library, located at 406 Chapel Drive, wrapped up a successful Summer Reading program with a record number of summer reading participants ranging from Pre-K to adult readers. Over 250 patrons participated in this year’s Tales & Tails Summer Reading theme. Following a difficult summer during 2020, the library was able to open its doors during the summer of 2021 and hold outdoor programs for families to enjoy while adapting to the ever-changing COVID pandemic. Record attendance at outdoor programs were also recorded as families gathered safely together to enjoy library programs and resources from May through the month of August.
YOGA
Eagle Newspapers

William F. Gottheld, 21

William Frederick Gottheld passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2021. He was born March 9, 2000, the son of Jeffrey Scott and Pamela (Kirschenheiter) Gottheld. Will attended F-M Schools and graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School in 2018, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, Young Conservatives Club, the varsity lacrosse team, the varsity soccer team and he participated in many different school events and causes.
MANLIUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecure#Shelf Stable Food#Non Perishable Food#Food And Drink#Charity#The Food Bank#Hunger Assessment#Vineyard Church#Fmsc#Brews Bites#First United Methodist#The Food Bank Of Cny#The Buffalo Bisons#The Syracuse Mets
Eagle Newspapers

9/11 remembrance ceremonies held in DeWitt, Minoa

EASTERN SUBURBS – Over the weekend, remembrance ceremonies took place in DeWitt and Minoa to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In Minoa, a memorial march leading from Lewis Park to the village hall on North Main Street commenced right around 8:30 in the morning on Saturday.
MINOA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Area Police Blotters Sept. 6 — 13

A purse near Green and Forman St, a kayak paddle at Cazenovia Lake, and a drill on Fenner St. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim. William J Bush, 38, of Canastota, was arrested Sept. 10 in Canastota and charged with failing to appear in court. Eric Donahue,...
CAZENOVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse juvenile reported missing returns home

The missing juvenile the DeWitt Police Department sought the community’s assistance in locating has been found. Tears Reed, a local 14-year-old girl, returned home on Sept. 15 at around 5 p.m. according to police. Prior to her return, police said Reed was previously last seen at a residence on North Avenue in DeWitt around 8 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

OCC president announces retirement

Onondaga Community College will begin a nationwide search for its next President. Dr. Casey Crabill will retire following the 2021-2022 academic year after nine years on campus. She confirmed her decision to retire during the college’s board of trustees meeting. The board voted to hire the search firm RH Perry & Associates to help find OCC’s next president.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Former Fayetteville mayor remembered

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Henry Holter McIntosh, 79, of Fayetteville, passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Henry was born on May 26, 1942, in Providence, RI. He was a graduate of New Hampton Prep, attended the University of Miami and graduated from Nasson College. He served in the U.S. Army 108th Military Intelligence.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
636
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy