Local initiatives help feed hungry children

SYRACUSE — According to the Food Bank of Central New York, an estimated 178,000 Central New Yorkers are food insecure — in other words, they do not have access to sufficient food to meet their basic needs. The Food Bank’s 2017 Hunger Assessment found that 29% of people who depend on charitable food programs in Central and Northern New York are children.

September is Hunger Action Month, and there are a number of events taking place to fight hunger in CNY and beyond.

“With multiple ways for people to take action against hunger, we invite the community to join us in making a difference in the lives of people struggling with hunger,” said Karen Belcher, executive director at Food Bank of CNY. “Together, we can solve hunger.”

Read on to learn how to help:

• Davidson Ford of Clay is collecting non-perishable food donations through Sept. 20. The dealership will be matching $1 per pound of food donated.

• Feed My Starving Children: Vineyard Church in Syracuse is seeking volunteers to pack meals for FMSC between Sept. 15 and 18. To sign up, visit vineyardny.org.

• Brews & Bites: The second installment of Brews & Bites takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Talking Cursive Brewing Co., 301 Erie Blvd. West, Syracuse. Your $20 donation will get you a pint and voucher for food. Visit foodbankcny.org/events/show/brews-and-bites to purchase tickets.

• Fill-a-Bus: The Liverpool Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is collecting shelf-stable food items for Seymour Dual Language Academy in Syracuse. Drop off your donations between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Walmart on Route 31 in Liverpool. Among the items needed are ready-to-serve soups with easy-open lids, microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, Chef Boyardee, nut-free fruit and grain breakfast bars, 100% juice boxes or pouches, applesauce or fruit cups. St. Paul’s, St. Matthews, First United Methodist or Liverpool First Presbyterian Church are also accepting donations until Sept. 26. For more information, visit blessingsinabackpackliverpoolny.org.

• Cups for a Cause: The Independent Potters’ Association of CNY is hosting this virtual fundraiser for the Food Bank of CNY and the Caden’s Wish Break Box Program on Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. For each $75 donation made through the Cups for a Cause event site, the donor will be able to select a pair of handcrafted cups as a token of appreciation for supporting the Food Bank. Visit foodbankcny.org/events/show/cups-for-a-cause to learn more.

• Food Truck Battle: The finest food trucks in Syracuse and Rochester face off at the NYS Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Enjoy delicious food and drink, music, a kid’s zone, and craft vendors. Tickets are $5 with proceeds benefiting three local charities, including the Food Bank.

• Syracuse Mets: The season wraps up with a five-game series against the Buffalo Bisons. Show your support of the Syracuse Mets during the game but make sure to bring your non-perishable food donation to stuff the truck before the first pitch. Visit milb.com/syracuse for tickets.

For more information about Hunger Action Month and the work of the Food Bank, please contact Lynn Hy at [email protected] or 315-437-1899 ext. 247.