Peterson, Gale A. (Cowboy)

Gale A. (Cowboy) Peterson, age 82 of Iola, WI passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born on August 28, 1939 in Waupaca, Wisconsin to the late Edwin and Irene (Duten) Peterson. In his younger years he was with the National Guard as a rifle man where he got his knowledge of shooting that eventually led to his love of hunting. He married Virginia Becker and they dairy farmed and rode the rodeo circuit around the states, after giving up dairy farming and their divorce in 1976 he went on to drive truck for various companies, with Anthony Farms in Scandinavia, Wisconsin, being where he ended up retiring from driving. Gale’s passion was the outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, cutting wood, hanging with friends and family on hayrides or just letting go with his “Hodag” family; he was always the life of the party. Gale took great pride in his house he was building and his grandchildren. He was the type that was there for anyone who needed help or just a cup of coffee and a unforgettable “Good Morning” no matter what time of the day it was.