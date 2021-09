All that place was LOUD. Almost Lane Stadium loud.. I've been to bunch of away games and none including 80k fans at Florida state were so rowdy. Secondly aside from the typical Obnoxious College kids saying Tech sucks etc I was pleasantly greeted by several WV fans saying welcome!! Hope yall enjoy it here etc. The stadium was pretty cool great seats anywehre in the visitors section. The drive up from central VA was beautiful never seen big Wind Turbines like that before. What began as a Blowout ended up being a great game. As much as it sucks for us thet Tech lost, one team cant win them all and have a good Rivarly. Wish we could drop the stupid FCS games and play every year. Good Luck next week Hope Yall Beat Oklahoma !! I'm actually predicting WV to win or lose a close game Tulane almost had them.

