‘The angels were watching over her’: Burton man who says he helped with Cass River rescue describes heroic effort

By Charlie Tinker
abc12.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WJRT)- “I didn’t know if somebody was dead. I just couldn’t think... just react.”. That reaction may have saved a 20-year-old’s life. In our continuing coverage on the dramatic situation that unfolded Saturday on the Cass River near Frankenmuth, ABC12 managed to track down one of the men who says he was involved in the harrowing rescue. A group of good Samaritans stepped in with no regard for their own safety.

