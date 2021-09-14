Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State Rep. Debbie Armstrong has decided against running for reelection. The Albuquerque Democrat made the announcement Tuesday, saying she wants to focus on her family and other projects. Armstrong has served four terms in the House of Representatives and is the chair of the chamber's Health and Human Services Committee. She has played a role in expanding health care and prescription drug coverage during her tenure. Armstrong pointed specifically to the passage of legislation to legalize cannabis for recreational use and a law that provides a legal pathway for terminally ill patients to choose when and how they die.