Chicago police contract with 20% pay raise approved by city council, despite criticism
The Chicago City Council approved a new 8-year contract for police, but not without criticism from a number of alderman who complained it does not go far enough with reforms. This contract provides police with a 20% raise over eight years, with just over half of that coming in retroactive pay. But it was not so much the money that caused concerns, but the issues of reforms, or the lack of them, that brought strong comments at City Council. "I think we need to get all of the protections that we're looking for, I think we need to get all of the reforms that we're looking for that we need to hold off on this vote until we can get a completely negotiated fair contract," said Ald. Maria Hadden, 49th Ward. The contract covering approximately 11,000 Chicago police officers incorporates a number of reforms, including allowing people file misconduct complaints and have their identity protected until they are interviewed. Supporters said it was a good start. "What I believe that has been negotiated at this point in time is, is probably the best that we can do with the exception of trying to throw everything up in the air to go to arbitration," said Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th Ward.
