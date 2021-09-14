CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestnut Ridge, NY

School Bus Driver Shortage Leaving Kids And Parents Out Of Luck

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside Eldorado Elementary School in Chestnut Ridge, there were more taxi cabs than school buses Wednesday. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Kaleah Mcilwain

Bus driver shortage leaves hundreds of Baltimore City students stranded, now the school district is offering a stipend

The Baltimore City school district is offering parents a $250 stipend to transport their own children to school for September amid a bus driver shortage. When the school year began two weeks ago parents had to unexpectedly figure out how to get their children to school after 30 bus drivers called out on the first day leaving approximately 300 students stranded at the bus stop.
BALTIMORE, MD
krcgtv.com

Columbia school district letter urges parents to apply as school bus drivers

COLUMBIA — A letter to parents from Columbia Public Schools administrators urged them Wednesday to apply as school bus drivers. Columbia Public Schools officials said a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers caused delays and the cancellation of some bus routes. Student Transportation of America provides school bus service to...
COLUMBIA, MO
City
Chestnut Ridge, NY
CBS Minnesota

Metro Transit Says Bus Driver Shortage Leading To Widespread Route Cancellations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Close to 200 cancelations of Metro Transit bus routes this weekend kept many commuters waiting for a ride. The cancelations are due in part to a shortage of bus drivers. That’s the case not only in the Twin Cities, but in other cities across the country. Acting Chief Operating Officer Brian Funk says people connected to Metro Transit’s alert system did get messages when routes were cancelled. He believes the driver shortage led to the cancellations. “We know that if we told you we’re coming, we need to be there, and it’s not fair when that doesn’t happen,” Funk said....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbslocal.com

4-Year-Old Girl With Autism Comes Home From School With Bruises, And Fight To Move Schools Goes Horribly Until Mom Gets Results With CBS 2

CHICAGO (CBS) — It is nightmare fuel for parents – your child coming home from school with mystery bruises and being unable to explain what happened. A Belmont Heights mom said she lived that nightmare, and the fight that followed to get her out of that school made things worse. So she called CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra and got quick results.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

In-Person Classes Resume At Lindley Charter School In Philadelphia’s Logan Neighborhood Following COVID Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In-person classes resumed at a charter school in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood following a COVID-19 outbreak. It was sort of like the first day of in-person classes all over again for students at Lindley Academy Charter School. “We are trying to get back into the groove,” parent Kevin Jones said. “Hopefully everything is working out in the school.” Jones, a proud papa, was excited to get his son, George Christian, back into the classroom but from his son’s facial expression it seemed he wanted to stay in the car just a little bit longer. Dad said otherwise. “At the end of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kids With Disabilities Get Adaptive Bikes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One local organization is improving the lives of children with disabilities. Variety the Children’s Charity and Covestro presented adaptive bikes to children in Allegheny County Monday. “I’ve been wanting this bike forever because this means I can hang out with my friends and ride bikes with them,” said 12-year-old Loralei Foriska. She has spina bifida and walks with crutches and uses a wheelchair, but she doesn’t let her disability discourage her. Instead, she pedals forward. “It makes me feel very happy that she feels included. She gets to be like one of the kids on the street. She’s not segregated...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WWMT

Parents search for new ride solutions amid Kalamazoo Public Schools bus driver shortage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools announced they were cancelling some school bus routes on a rolling basis. Kalamazoo Public Schools, like other districts across the state and country, is also being impacted by a nationwide bus driver shortage. Parents should prepare to find alternate methods of transportation for their kids in anticipation of possible bus cancellations, the district said.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts National Guard Begins Driving Kids To Schools To Help With Bus Driver Shortage

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Several Massachusetts National Guard members started their new mission Thursday, driving students to school to help with the severe shortage of bus drivers. According to John McCarthy, the CEO of North Reading Transportation, everything went smoothly as the Guard picked up students in Lawrence, Lynn and Chelsea. They’ll start in Lowell on Monday. Up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard were activated Monday and trained this week to drive school transport vans, known as 7D vehicles. They went through fingerprinting, classroom exams and a road test in order to earn their 7D certifications. Drivers were monitored by GPS Thursday, McCarthy said, as they picked up special needs students from pre-K to high school at their homes. The routes completed by drivers on Thursday were still part of training, which should be fully completed by next week. School districts that want to get in on the program must contact the state for assistance.
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Minnesota

Bus Driver Shortage Has Some Twin Cities Families Turning To Rideshare Apps To Get Kids To School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A severe shortage of bus drivers means parents are finding other ways to get their kids to school. But some of those options could have negative consequences. WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh spoke with parents about the struggle, and lengths they’re going to to get their kids to class. “The past two days I’ve gotten a call, gosh, probably 20 minutes, 25 minutes before his bus is supposed to arrive saying there is no driver,” said April Rachuy, a Minneapolis schools parent. Rachuy’s son Preston is a third grader at Jenny Lind in north Minneapolis. The past few mornings the school has told her...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

