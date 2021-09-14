CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UEFA Champions League rolls into Wednesday as Matchday 1 play continues with a big one in Italy between two giants as Inter Milan host Real Madrid. The two heavy favorites of Group D, they are joined by Shakhtar Donetsk and new boys Sheriff, and Inter will be hoping to avoid a shock exit in the competition like they did last season when they were also paired with Real and Shakhtar.

Karim Benzema
Inter crash six past Bologna to move top of Serie A

Inter Milan bounced back from midweek Champions League disappointment on Saturday with a 6-1 hammering of Bologna which moved the reigning champions top of Serie A. Simone Inzaghi's side were sucker-punched in the last minute by Real Madrid in Wednesday's single-goal defeat but made no mistake this time at the San Siro. They are a point ahead of Roma, AC Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina following a thumping win which came thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, Nicolo Barella, and Matias Vecino and a brace from Edin Dzeko. Bologna sit eighth on seven points after their first defeat of the season, made no better by Arthur Theate's late consolation goal.
The Independent

Real Madrid's starlets shining under Carlo Ancelotti and Serie A title test as AC Milan face Juventus

Fresh off the back of a week of European action, the continent’s top sides are back in a domestic setting this weekend - and the games are no less exciting.From battles between those expected to be top of the table come May and historical rivalries meeting for the first time this season, there’s lots to look forward to around Serie A, LaLiga and beyond.Among the biggest names, there were positive results in the Champions League for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus - but defeat and disappointment for Barcelona, Inter Milan and city rivals AC Milan.They all have the chance...
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put the disappointment of their opening Champions League defeat behind them as they visit West Ham.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were stunned by Young Boys in Bern as their European campaign got off to a poor start.Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first half of that encounter but will be available as Manchester United bid to continue their unbeaten league start.West Ham, also yet to be beaten in the Premier League, will be missing Michail Antonio after the striker was sent off at Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match...
The Independent

Brighton vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Graham Potter will aim to improve Brighton’s fortune against Leicester City as they play each other in the Premier League on Sunday.The club haven’t beaten the Foxes in the last eight meetings, drawing two and losing six, and the last time Brighton had a victory over them was in April 2014.A win against Brendan Rodgers’ side could see Brighton move into the top four as they are currently sixth after three wins and a loss in the 21/22 campaign.Their most recent victory came over Brentford and Potter was impressed with his team’s performance. He said: “It was a collective effort....
The Independent

Manchester City fans left frustrated as Southampton hold champions to draw

A near-capacity crowd failed to inspire Manchester City as the champions were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.Pep Guardiola’s side might even have felt relieved to claim a point after referee Jon Moss overturned decisions to award Southampton a penalty and send Kyle Walker off in the second half.Statistically City dominated but lacked their normal cutting edge, perhaps underling Guardiola’s point in midweek that his players would go into the Saturday encounter tired after their Champions League exertions.Raheem Sterling thought he had snatched victory with a last-gasp strike but the flag was raised for...
The Independent

Burnley vs Arsenal result: Five things we learned as Martin Odegaard fires Gunners to narrow win

Martin Odegaard scored a wonderful free kick to earn Arsenal a narrow win at Burnley and lift some of the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta. The midfielder curled in the shot midway through the first half at Turf Moor as the Gunners won back-to-back games to move clear of the relegation zone. Burnley remained competitive throughout and thought they had been awarded a penalty in the second half, but Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was ruled to have won the ball in his challenge with Matej Vydra following a VAR review. Sean Dyche’s side continued to push until the end...
Real Madrid F.C.
Inter Milan
Europe
Champions League
The Independent

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats lead tributes to Jimmy Greaves

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats Alan Mullery and Sir Geoff Hurst have hailed “the best goalscorer to ever play” and “terrific guy” Jimmy Greaves as tributes poured in following the death of the former Spurs striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Mullery told Sky Sports: “I am at Brighton, looking at the pitch and can picture Jimmy on the field, side-footing the ball past the keeper....
The Independent

Mikel Arteta impressed with Arsenal's battling qualities in win at Burnley

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was impressed with his side’s battling qualities after a 1-0 victory at Burnley clinched them back-to-back Premier League wins.Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick gave Arsenal the edge at Turf Moor and they held on for a hard-fought three points to further ease the pressure on Arteta.The Gunners were grateful referee Anthony Taylor reversed his decision to award Burnley a second-half penalty as they followed up last week’s first league win of the season against Norwich with another three points.Arteta said: “It was a really hard-fought victory in a place that is really tough to come and win....
The Independent

Edouard Mendy was in too much pain to play in Chelsea's win over Tottenham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy did not feel comfortable playing in the 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.The Senegal international missed the London derby victory with a knock he picked up in midweek against Zenit St Petersburg and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who kept a clean sheet.Mendy’s omission was a surprise, but Tuchel said he was not right for the game that was decided by second-half goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.“We tried throughout the week and on Saturday in training it was so-so,” the German said.Clean sheet vibes. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Bq17wiCB1K— Chelsea FC...
The Independent

Manchester United's crucial late winner masks familiar flaws in title credentials

“It’s always the outcome that decides the headline that we’ll see,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday.And so Jesse Lingard’s sublime winner, followed by David de Gea’s strong penalty save from Mark Noble in the dramatic dying embers at London Stadium, ensures it’s all Glory Glory Man United.Enter the gushing over not the player who produced the decisive goal at a pivotal moment, nor the one who significantly prevented one with his first spot-kick save since 2016.Cristiano Ronaldo, who – of course, of course! – continued his habit of sticking the round thing in the rectangular thing will attract the...
The Independent

Jimmy Greaves remembered by Spurs and Chelsea, two clubs elevated by his magical goalscoring touch

All four corners of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were united before the match and at half-time. By the end, only one corner had reason to cheer, as Chelsea triumphed 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in an encounter diluted from its usual fury by the news of Jimmy Greaves’s passing in the early hours of Sunday morning.Those lucky enough to have witnessed Greaves speak of sharp movements and efficient finishes, two aspects of forward play that his peers and countless others since have struggled to master. Both of which seemed to come naturally to him. His most profound work came in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

