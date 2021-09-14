Event Brings in $7000 in Groceries for Food Shelf

(Alexandria, MN) I've heard of people say they can fill up their cart in no time when out shopping. What if you only had 90 seconds? It's an annual event run by Neighborhood National Bank at Elden's Fresh Foods. The Grocery Run is an attempt to bring awareness and help to Alexandria's Outreach Food Shelf. Seven teams competed to see who could fill up two carts full of groceries in only a minute and a half, while racking up the highest bill. It's risky. Neighborhood National pays for the one team sporting the most expensive tab. The rest pay for the groceries themselves. All of the food; however, goes the food shelf.