Drake Dominates With Top 14 Songs on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart
As has become a tradition of sorts in recent years, it’s another history-making week for Drake on Billboard’s R&B/hip-hop charts. This time around, the superstar monopolizes the entire top 14 positions of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (dated Sept. 18) as tracks from his new Certified Lover Boy album flood the list. The project itself, meanwhile, begins with the year’s best weekly performance, nearly doubling the previous leader’s starting sum.www.billboard.com
