CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

KIJHL teams can have 50% arena capacity with fully vaccinated patrons

By Carolyn Grant, Local Sports, Sports
thefreepress.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, September 13, the first step of B.C.’s proof of vaccine program went into effect, and as such, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Interior Health announced that restrictions in IH will be relaxed. According to Interior Health, as of Monday, participants of smaller organized events in the region will now...

www.thefreepress.ca

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Phoenix pediatrician says all four children tested positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dr. Gary Kirkilas has been on the front lines, fighting against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But last week the virus hit close to home. All four of his children, ages 7, 4, 2 and 2 months, all tested positive for COVID-19. "We were absolutely very scared," says Kirkilas, a pediatrician with Phoenix Childrens Hospital. He says all four of his children developed a fever that progressed to a cough. "The Delta Variant is very infectious and when one child gets it, it's very easy for the next child to get it."
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Henry
thefreepress.ca

COVID-19 cases plummet across West Boundary, Kootenays

New COVID-19 cases fell considerably across most of the West Boundary and Kootenays last week, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC). The centre’s latest numbers, released Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15, break the regional trend towards staggering increases in viral transmission that set in late last month, when new cases were over three times as high in some local health areas (LHAs).
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreepress.ca

B.C. COVID-19 infections creeping up, 706 more Thursday

B.C.’s COVID-19 fourth wave continues to climb, with 706 new infections confirmed in the 24 hours up to Thursday, and four additional deaths as hospital admissions creep up. There are 291 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 16, up three since Wednesday, and 134 in intensive care, down by three. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the past two days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreepress.ca

MALCOLMSON: Transforming mental health and substance use care in B.C.

We are working hard to build a seamless, integrated system of mental health and substance use care that can be accessed quickly and close to home. Two years ago, government launched a 10-year plan called A Pathway to Hope. Its our roadmap for building a comprehensive system of mental health and addictions care that works for everyone in B.C., no matter who they are, where they live or how much money they make.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Interior Health#Ih
thefreepress.ca

Program bringing rural nurse training to B.C.’s rural north

Fort St. John’s new nursing program has drawn local and international interest as the first group of students settle into their studies this fall. Thirteen students comprise the first class to enter the new Northern Baccalaureate Nursing Program through the University of Northern British Columbia. First announced in 2019, the program is housed at the Northern Lights College campus, with students slated to graduate in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: CentraCare, Essentia Health Limit Visitors Due To Rise In Virus Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across Minnesota, two health care systems are again implementing visitor restrictions. CentraCare says that starting Tuesday, one healthy adult visitor is allowed to visit per adult patient. For minors, two healthy adults are permitted to visit. All visitors are required to wear masks. The guidelines are different for CentraCare’s long-term care facilities, due to separate regulations for vulnerable populations. Similarly, Essentia Health is restricting visitor access to two adult visitors per patient per day. Patients with known or suspected COVID-19 are not permitted visitors, unless they are pediatric or obstetric patients or patients in an end-of-life situations. Lately the COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate in Minnesota has hovered around the 7.1% mark, well above the “caution” threshold and up significantly compared to the 1.1% reported in late June. Hospital systems are under stress as unvaccinated virus patients continue to congest the system. For more information on Essentia Health’s restrictions, click here.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy