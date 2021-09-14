KIJHL teams can have 50% arena capacity with fully vaccinated patrons

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across Minnesota, two health care systems are again implementing visitor restrictions. CentraCare says that starting Tuesday, one healthy adult visitor is allowed to visit per adult patient. For minors, two healthy adults are permitted to visit. All visitors are required to wear masks. The guidelines are different for CentraCare’s long-term care facilities, due to separate regulations for vulnerable populations. Similarly, Essentia Health is restricting visitor access to two adult visitors per patient per day. Patients with known or suspected COVID-19 are not permitted visitors, unless they are pediatric or obstetric patients or patients in an end-of-life situations. Lately the COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate in Minnesota has hovered around the 7.1% mark, well above the “caution” threshold and up significantly compared to the 1.1% reported in late June. Hospital systems are under stress as unvaccinated virus patients continue to congest the system. For more information on Essentia Health’s restrictions, click here.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO