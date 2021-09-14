CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harrison County through 530 PM CDT At 450 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing several weak waterspouts in the Mississippi Sound, near Gulfport, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi and Gulfport Airport. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi near mile marker 33. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

