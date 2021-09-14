CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Welling Headed Back To The CW With New Show Co-Starring Brendan Fraser

By Diamond Jeune
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Fraser is making his way back to the small screen as it was just announced that his international hit show Professionals alongside Tom Welling (Smallville) is heading to The CW. According to Deadline, the company acquired US rights to the action series –filmed in South Africa and Ireland– which...

Variety

Women Take Top Comedy and Drama Series Directing Emmys for First Time

Female directors took home the Primetime Emmy Awards for comedy and drama series directing in the same year for the first time, as helmers from “Hacks” and “The Crown” prevailed against tough competition. Lucia Aniello won for directing the pilot episode of “Hacks,” the HBO Max comedy that also won lead comedy actress for star Jean Smart. Aniello also won for comedy series writing along with “Hacks” co-creators and executive producers Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs. “It’s very surreal,” Aniello said of winning for writing. “It feels very much like a fever dream.” Jessica Hobbs won for helming the fourth season finale...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Wins Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘Mare of Easttown’

“Mare of Easttown” continued to make Sunday night’s Emmys interesting, with star Kate Winslet taking home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Though “The Queen’s Gambit” was the closest thing to an opening weekend slam dunk at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Winslet outpaced frontrunner Anya Taylor-Joy. And, as IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers put in his predictions earlier this week, this was a category filled entirely with worthy winners. Michaela Coel does TV storytelling like few others, and “I May Destroy You” was proof of that, whether she was in front of the camera...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Michael K. Williams, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Snubbed

By the time Netflix scored its first drama series win for The Crown at the 2021 Emmys, the show about the British royal family was already ruling the drama categories presented during the CBS broadcast, leaving no room for winners from other series. Among the multiple nominees left out due to The Crown‘s reign was 21-time nominee The Handmaid’s Tale, which had previously been the only streaming series to win best drama at the Emmys, taking the top prize in 2017 in a coup for Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale was so popular with the TV Academy that it received multiple nominations in...
TV & VIDEOS

