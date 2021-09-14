After returning from ACL, Barkley faces a 2nd game in 4 days

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley returned from a major injury to the ACL in less than a year. The New York Giants star running back faces a quick second test, another game in four days. While it might be a first for an NFL player coming off a major knee injury, Barkley is up for the challenge on Thursday night when the Giants face Washington in an NFC East matchup. Neither team played well Sunday in losses. Barkley’s numbers were not impressive. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year gained 26 yards on 10 carries and caught a pass for a yard.

