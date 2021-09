The Kentucky Department for Public Health has changed the procedure for obtaining replacement proof of COVID-19 vaccination. CDC and the state health department advise that new, replacement COVID-19 vaccine cards (the small white cards people receive from the vaccine provider at the time of vaccination) no longer be given to vaccine recipients who have lost or misplaced their original vaccine cards. Instead, providers who administered the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to provide replacement proof of COVID vaccination by accessing a new feature in the Kentucky Immunization Registry. An example of such a report that can be obtained from the immunization registry is attached.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO