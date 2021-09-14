Venezuela names US fugitive to team negotiating with foes
6 days ago
MIAMI (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seeking to add to a new member to his team negotiating in Mexico with his political opponents — an ally jailed in Cape Verde awaiting extradition to the U.S. on money laundering charges. Alex Saab will be incorporated into the government delegation...
A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving...
August of this year, the Mexican government agreed to host the current Venezuelan government and opposition members for talks in Mexico City. The goal of the high-level meetings was to find consensus on how to end the economic and political crises plaguing Venezuela. If it sounds complicated, that's because it is. As you peel back the layers of issues, you find humans - people who have families, lives, careers, and passion for their country caught up in the human cost of politics.
Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to leave questions of human rights and democracy to the United Nations as part of his continuing criticisms of the Organization of American States. López Obrador spoke Saturday at the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, which includes almost all countries in the region except Brazil. Unlike the OAS, the U.S. and Canada don't belong to CELAC. The summit took up questions plaguing the region, like mass migration and the coronavirus pandemic. But some leaders angered by the OAS' criticism of leftist regimes in the...
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was joined by his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Germany, the European Parliament, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Poland, and Denmark in issuing the following joint statement regarding ongoing negotiations to restore Venezuela’s constitutional order and democratic institutions:
