Aerospace & Defense

US military branches set deadline for members to be vaccinated against Covid-19

kmaj.com
 8 days ago

Four US military branches have set deadlines for when active-duty, reserve and National Guard service members must be vaccinated against Covid-19. The deadlines set by the services follow Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s announcement at the end of August that all US military service members must be vaccinated after the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine received full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

www.kmaj.com

