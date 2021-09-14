CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals evaluate stadium options, downtown ballpark possible

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are evaluating options for once their lease expires at Kauffman Stadium. Owner John Sherman says a new downtown ballpark is a possibility. The Royals are tied to the 53-year-old stadium until 2031 under terms of a public-private partnership. The team must make a decision in the next couple of years to look elsewhere or press on with more renovations at Truman Sports Complex, which is also home to Arrowhead Stadium and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Star

Here’s a better way to help improve Kansas City than a new baseball stadium downtown

Let me begin by saying I am a Royals fan. I was raised Royal. Forever Royal. Old enough to remember some of the team’s less fortunate marketing catchphrases, such as “We’re in the big league now.” But I am also a specialist in the commercial construction industry, and I’d like to weigh in on the possibility of a downtown baseball stadium raised by Royals primary owner John Sherman at a press conference on Sept. 14.
KANSAS CITY, MO

