I know in Barnum we had a super busy summer offering a variety of Community Ed activities!. Here is a list of upcoming activities/events/classes we are offering:. Tech & Coffee: Want help using your cell phone, nook, kindle, iPad, laptop? Need help navigating social media?Want your phone hooked up to your car? We can try to help! Nathat Rimolde from RTS Technology and Community Ed staff are on hand to help! Tech & Coffee is held the first Thursday of every month: Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2 from 9-11 a.m. at Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli in Barnum. Coffee or tea is available! No need to register, just show up!

BARNUM, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO