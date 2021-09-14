County Executive George Latimer Cuts the Ribbon on Mayfair Apartments in Greenburgh

Mayfair Apartments Provides 100 Percent Affordable Homes for Seniors in Westchester. Watch the Press Conference HERE. View Exterior and Interior of Mayfair Apartments. Delivering on his promise to make Westchester County a fair and affordable place to live for all residents and families, Westchester County Executive George Latimer cut the ribbon on the Mayfair Apartments in Greenburgh. The property, formerly known as the WestHELP Greenburgh Homeless Shelter on the Westchester Community College Campus built in the 1980’s, has been repurposed into 74 units of affordable rental housing for seniors aged 62 and older. The project transformed long-vacant buildings once used as transitional housing for homeless families, into 60 one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom, and six studio apartments for residents with low and moderate incomes.