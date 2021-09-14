Attentiveness: Wisdom

Dear Annie: My mother passed away earlier this year. I’m sad to say that I did not like her. She was never nice to me. I was having a hard time in my life and for a while didn’t talk to anyone. My mother would say mean things to me like, “Your father wants to take you out of the will,” along with her favorite line: “I hate you!” She said that to me so many times over the years; it killed my self-esteem. Since she died, I’ve been curious about reconnecting with my dad. But I have no idea what he thinks of me. Maybe he hates me, too. I’m afraid to ask. What should I do? – Confused About Family.

