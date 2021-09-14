About To Job Search? Don’t Overlook These Areas Of Your LinkedIn Profile

Job searching is a long process of countless little decisions. Should I apply for this job? Should I say yes to this offer? Which job do I want more?. And the list goes on. But the key to long-term job satisfaction comes from what factors you consider when making these decisions. When faced with a decision, it’s hard to remember what your priorities are for your new job. Especially when you’re excited about leaving your current position or proud that you got an offer, you can get swept up in the moment and jump forward without considering if the position is meeting all your non-negotiables.

