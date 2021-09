With Apple expected to announce the launch of its iPhone 13 Pro models this week (and perhaps today if some of the sources are correct), we should clearly expect to see some pretty impressive features contained within and particularly so in terms of its frankly amazing camera technology. – Following a report via Gizmodo, however, leaked information suggests that of the iPhone 13 Pro models (or which they’ll likely be 3 variants), the top-spec design will feature a colossally huge 1TB of internal storage.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO