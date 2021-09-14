CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Denton County Health director’s COVID-19 update ‘a mixed bag’

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 6 days ago
The local public health director said Tuesday that COVID-19 remains dangerous, but there were a few “silver linings” in his presentation Tuesday at the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting. “There is some reason to be hopeful,” said Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson. Richardson said local hospitals are...

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

