Unicoi County Public Library hosting exotic animal exhibit & movie night
The Unicoi County Public Library is hosting a Wildlife Day this Friday. The library has partnered with Genesis Animal Sanctuary to bring rescued exotic animals and a movie night to Erwin. The library says the exotic animal exhibit begins at 4 PM, followed by a showing of the film The Jungle Book at 7. This event is free and open to the public. This Wildlife Day happens at the Gathering Place in downtown Erwin this Friday.www.supertalk929.com
