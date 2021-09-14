CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell posted their own take on TikTok's a cappella 'Grace Kelly' challenge based on the Mika song

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTEei_0bw6H42l00
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell teamed up to perform a take on a singing challenge based on Mika's song "Grace Kelly."

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/WireImage

  • Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell posted their own take on the "Grace Kelly" TikTok a cappella trend.
  • The pair are currently working together on the upcoming holiday movie musical "Spirited."
  • The "Grace Kelly" trend is based on the Mika song of the same name and involves layering harmonies.
  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell posted their own take on one of TikTok's most popular a cappella singing challenges, which is based on Mika's song "Grace Kelly."

On Monday, Reynolds shared the cover on his own TikTok account, which has over 10 million followers. The video, part of a popular trend on the platform, has amassed over 8.4 million likes in the day since it was posted.

It also features an appearance from Ferrell, whom Reynolds is currently working with for the upcoming holiday movie-musical "Spirited." The film is a retelling of the classic story from "A Christmas Carol," People reported , and it will be released on Apple TV+.

"Late to the Grace Kelly trend but way early for our movie musical," Reynolds wrote in the caption of the TikTok video. The video, similar to others associated with the trend, lists out steps like "low part," "less low part," and "one part" in a numbered list as Reynolds adds harmonies.

The video starts with just Reynolds recording several harmonies before Ferrell joins in, stepping into the camera's view while singing a higher harmony. "Will Ferrell?" the fourth step in the on-screen caption reads. "Will Ferrell!!" it switches to on the fifth.

@vancityreynolds

Late to the Grace Kelly trend but way early for our movie musical. I ❤️ duets. (And Mika)

♬ original sound - Ryan Reynolds

The song, which Mika released in 2007, has been circulating on TikTok for months thanks to an a cappella challenge that appears to have originated with the user @daragh_daly in May. The trend involves recording yourself singing multiple harmonies to recreate the song's chorus: "I could be brown, I could be blue I could be violet sky / I could be hurtful, I could be purple, I could be anything you like."

Iterations of the trend have been going viral all summer, amassing hundreds of thousands of likes on TikTok.

@kiranandnivi

OK just wait for the final product tho ✨ ##gracekelly ##mika ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##harmony ##duo ##singing ##acapella ##viral

♬ original sound - Kiran + Nivi

Singing challenges are common on TikTok, drawing vocalists to layer their own harmonies, attempt difficult phrases in a single breath, and belt their hearts out. But it's not every day that celebrities like Reynolds and Ferrell post their own takes on these trends.

Read more stories from Insider's Digital Culture desk.

Read the original article on Insider

