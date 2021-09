Girl Scout Cadettes Alexis Galente and Molly Daniel used personal experience to identify a way to help the community. When Alexis’ sister was born, she had to spend time at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children, and Alexis remembered doing a lot of waiting without many ways to occupy her time. That was the inspiration for their Girl Scout Silver Award project. The two girls put together craft kits so children at A.I., and their brothers and sisters would have some fun things to do.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO