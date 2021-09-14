Bus challenges persist; Notre Dame parents scramble

UTICA, N.Y. -- "And then we got a second letter four days before school started, informing us that they wouldn't be picking our children up for school until 8:40am. School starts between 7:50 and 8 o'clock at Notre Dame Elementary School," says Megan Rhodes, parent of a first-grader at Notre Dame Elementary School, in Utica. "We watched the first day of school, the children in the neighborhood get picked up and my daughter was absolutely devastated; she watched all of her friends get on the bus and she didn't get to ride the bus because I couldn't wait til 8:40 in the morning to take her to school because I'm also a mom and I work 8:30 to 4:30."