Now that the USC head coaching job is hanging out there, the speculation about who will be in charge of the Trojans sideline has kicked into full gear. Along with all of the college coaches being tossed around to fill Clay Helton’s old gig, Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted that NFL sources believe that Eric Bieniemy will be a candidate for the spot, and it just may be one of the only college spots to interest him.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO