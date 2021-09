Gigi Testa and Juliet Mascoveto each had two goals and an assist for Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 9-0 win over Northern Burlington in Moorestown. Samantha Miller and Ava Sassano each had a goal and an assist for Moorestown (3-1-1). Catherine Parker made two saves in the win.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO