CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County reports 1,225 new cases, 14 deaths, & 7 more patients in ICU

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8g3m_0bw6Dw2Y00

NEW CASES

Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 1,225 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 346,493.

Cases in Schools:

  • PSUSD - 32 students and 6 staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GECcz_0bw6Dw2Y00
  • DSUSD- 72 students and 20 staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmxoE_0bw6Dw2Y00

On Monday, DSUSD announced a teacher at Shadow Hills High School died of COVID-19 complications

  • CVUSD- 29 students and 1 staff member
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48P6bE_0bw6Dw2Y00

The case rate per 100K for the county decreased, going from 28.8 on Monday to 28 on Tuesday. The case rate was 28.8 on August 13.

The county's positivity rate decreased as well. The county's case went from 7.7% on Monday to 7.6% on Tuesday.

On August 10, the positivity rate was at 12.1%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XN0gN_0bw6Dw2Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GgPH_0bw6Dw2Y00

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total of 4,851 COVID deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qr4pg_0bw6Dw2Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFunp_0bw6Dw2Y00

The county reported 297 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 334,123 recoveries in the county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t55q6_0bw6Dw2Y00

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 3 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Monday. The county now has a total of 538 hospitalizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBy0O_0bw6Dw2Y00

The county reported 7 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19. The total number of patients in the ICU is 146.

Three weeks ago, Riverside County health officials discussed the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOUl8_0bw6Dw2Y00

Vaccination Data

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans

Full Details: Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

According to the county, 1,347,392 residents, or 64% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,174,005 residents, or 55.8%, are fully vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HvAE_0bw6Dw2Y00

Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine .

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.


More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/13/21)

· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 816
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 775

· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 370
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 355
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)


· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,049
Deaths: 118
Recoveries: 7,799

· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,406
Deaths: 98
Recovered: 8,236

· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 405
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 383

· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,832
Deaths: 77
Recovered: 4,671

· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 308
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 277

· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 991
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 957

· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 227
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 220

· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,743
Deaths: 231
Recoveries: 13,312

· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,110
Deaths: 63
Recovered: 3,923

· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,176
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,145

· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 371
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 367

· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 936
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 925

· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,717
Deaths: 127
Recovered: 4,482

· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,509
Deaths: 133
Recovered: 4,283

· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,315
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,242

· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 260
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 242

· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 506
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 492

· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,180
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,154

· County Jails
There are 1,015 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 993 recoveries.·

· State Jails
There are 5,508 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,499 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.

The post Riverside County reports 1,225 new cases, 14 deaths, & 7 more patients in ICU appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate pursuit

At least two people are detained Friday night after a pursuit with the riverside sheriff's department. It started around 4:30 this evening and ended in the 82000 block of Sundown Court in Indio around an hour later. The Riverside County Sheriff's tells News Channel 3 two people were detained.  No word yet as to what started the pursuit. The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suicide rate in Coachella Valley exceeds county, state and national rate, per DHCD report

The suicide rate in the Coachella Valley exceeds the county, state and national suicide rate, according to a community needs report commissioned by the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation. “We asked the community to react to the data and to tell us, 'What are your priorities?'” said Dr. Conrado Bárzaga, CEO, Desert Healthcare District. Per The post Suicide rate in Coachella Valley exceeds county, state and national rate, per DHCD report appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Land of the free because of the brave.’ Coachella Valley procession honors fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

A somber procession is underway as people throughout Coachella Valley mourn and honor a local hero. Watch a live stream of News Channel 3 cameras along the route here: It's the first in an emotional stretch of three days honoring fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez. People gathered throughout the Thursday night procession route, including at The post ‘Land of the free because of the brave.’ Coachella Valley procession honors fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
Coachella, CA
Riverside County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley nursing student battling COVID-19 needs lung transplant, mom says

A Coachella Valley nursing student is fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19 in early August. Fitri Sho said her 24-year-old daughter, Hanny Virginia, is in an induced coma at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio.  Hanny’s mother said her daughter had recently been taking frequent trips to Texas, where she’s been working on getting her The post Coachella Valley nursing student battling COVID-19 needs lung transplant, mom says appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Ex-Mecca resident sentenced to over five years for attempting to distribute 116 lbs of meth

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Mexican national who once lived in Riverside County was sentenced today to 63 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute nearly 120 pounds of methamphetamine that was dropped in the desert by an airplane that had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.     Juan Carlos Iturriaga-Centeno, 34, a one-time resident of The post Ex-Mecca resident sentenced to over five years for attempting to distribute 116 lbs of meth appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

LIVE Recall Election Updates: Early results show Newsom in the lead

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT FULL ELECTION RESULTS 8:26 p.m. Newsom continues to hold the lead with over 6,300,000 votes tallied. 8:22 p.m. Larry Elder is set to speak live shortly. Watch Live below: 8:15 p.m. As of 8:11 p.m., 4,098,206 votes have been counted. NO remains in the lead with 72.2% of the vote The post LIVE Recall Election Updates: Early results show Newsom in the lead appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KESQ News Channel 3

Inmate found dead in cell at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio

An autopsy was pending today to determine the cause of death of an inmate at the John Benoit Detention Center, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported. Deputies were conducting a routine security check at a housing unit of the detention center at 1:06 a.m. Sunday when they discovered the unconscious man in his cell, according The post Inmate found dead in cell at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

18-year-old charged with shooting relative, trying to kill another in Banning

An 18-year-old probationer accused of shooting a family member and trying to kill another during a domestic squabble in Banning was charged today with attempted murder and other offenses. Alex Signavong was arrested Saturday following the attack at a residence in the 1300 block of North Almond Way, near East Theodore Street. Along with attempted The post 18-year-old charged with shooting relative, trying to kill another in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors approve emergency declaration for storm-impacted east valley

Riverside County supervisors today approved a resolution declaring a local state of emergency stemming from storm damage in the southeast Coachella Valley, where electrical transmission lines were knocked down during high winds and flooding, leaving hundreds without power for days. In a 5-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors affirmed an emergency declaration issued by the The post Supervisors approve emergency declaration for storm-impacted east valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect charged in deadly shooting near Desert Hot Springs police station; Second suspect charged for harboring fugitive

A suspect accused of shooting a man who was found dead near the Desert Hot Springs Police station has been charged with murder. Daniel Ray Martinez, 28, of Desert Hot Springs has officially been charged in a murder of a man identified as "Javier T." on Sept. 8. Daniel Ray Martinez Officers found Javier with The post Suspect charged in deadly shooting near Desert Hot Springs police station; Second suspect charged for harboring fugitive appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#County Jails#Mobile#Psusd#Dsusd#Shadow Hills High School#Covid#Icu Data Riverside County#Vaccination Data#Americans#Indian#La Quinta#Sky Valley#News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

One person suffers critical injuries in motorcycle & vehicle crash in Palm Springs

A patient has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Palm Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of N Indian Canyon Drive and E Racquet Club Road. The intersection has been shut down due to the crash, there is no word on when The post One person suffers critical injuries in motorcycle & vehicle crash in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police ask for help identifying found child

The Palm Springs Police Department released a photo of a possible missing child found in the city Monday afternoon. According to police, the young girl was found at around 2:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of E Palm Canyon Drive. She is believed to be around 5 years old. Police say they do not know The post Palm Springs police ask for help identifying found child appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

LIVE Recall Election Updates: Newsom defeats recall attempt

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT FULL ELECTION RESULTS 9:19 p.m. Riverside County numbers show a different a much closer election than what happened elsewhere across the state. RivCo results as of 9:00 p.m. with 468,798 votes out of 1,293,611 ballots sent out counted so far, NO - 254,374YES - 212,967Total Votes - 467,341 In comparison, The post LIVE Recall Election Updates: Newsom defeats recall attempt appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Healthcare District hosting COVID vaccine Q&A for students and parents

The Desert Healthcare District & Foundation is hosting a special COVID vaccine Q & A session for local students and parents. The Q & A will take place Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-response-webinar-for-parents-of-riverside-county-school-children-tickets-170060263827 The post Desert Healthcare District hosting COVID vaccine Q&A for students and parents appeared first on KESQ.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KESQ News Channel 3

Community mourns the loss of 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage, his suspected killer arrested for possible DUI

The community is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage, a former athlete at Shadow Hills High School and father of a baby girl. A GoFundMe page to support Ortega-Dage's family. Click here to visit that page The California Highway Patrol said that Ortega-Dage was killed early Saturday morning on Palm Drive, north of Varner The post Community mourns the loss of 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage, his suspected killer arrested for possible DUI appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Child found in Palm Springs reunited with family

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m. Police confirmed that the found child and her parents have been identified. Original report: 2:50 p.m. The Palm Springs Police Department released a photo of a possible missing child found in the city Monday afternoon. According to police, the young girl was found at around 2:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of The post Child found in Palm Springs reunited with family appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Car crash in Palm Desert kills two people

The Riverside County Coroner has released the identities of two people that were killed in a car crash early this morning. 52-year-old Gilberto Gomez of Indio and 17-year-old Oscar Juarez Barrios of Mecca were killed when two vehicles collided near Highway 111 and Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert. CAL...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella nurse dies of COVID-19, dad says

A local father is mourning the death of his daughter who passed away from COVID-19 Thursday night. Jeff Garcia said his 32-year-old-daughter, Andrea Garcia, worked as a nurse at Rancho Mirage Health & Rehabilitation Center. He said his late daughter tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day she...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
4K+
Followers
996
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy