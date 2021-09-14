Cozy Up With Comfort Food Served At 4B’s Restaurant In Montana

As we swap out our swimsuits and sunscreen for soup and sweaters, our thoughts turn to comfort food, which is always in season in Montana. And when we think of comfort food, we can’t help but think of our beloved Montana chain, 4-B’s Restaurant. While you won’t find fancy food on your plate or a fine dining ambiance, what you will find inside those walls is a piping hot meal, friendly service, and if you grew up in the Treasure State, a hefty dose of nostalgia.

The Montana-only 4-B's Restaurant chain was established in 1947 by Bill Hainline, who named the restaurants after his family: himself, his wife, Buddy, and his children, Bill Jr. and Barbara.

4-B Restaurant currently has locations in Polson, Missoula, Billings, Dillon, Deer Lodge, and Kalispell (pictured here).

The Missoula location happens to sit right on Rattlesnake Creek, which feeds into the Clark Fork River.

The food here can best be described as classic American comfort food, and it's all delicious ...

...but we highly recommend you start your meal with this soup.

This soup is rich and creamy, made with heavy cream, real butter, chicken broth, and canned tomatoes.

The next time you see a 4-B's Restaurant, pull over and treat yourself to some tomato soup or a hearty stick-to-your-ribs brunch.

All 4-B’s locations were forced to close in 2007, and we’re pretty thankful that they’re back. Impressively, the restaurant chain manages to avoid most social media, so call the location closest to you if you’d like to know their hours.

