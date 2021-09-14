CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Cozy Up With Comfort Food Served At 4B’s Restaurant In Montana

By Jessica Wick
Only In Montana
Only In Montana
 6 days ago

As we swap out our swimsuits and sunscreen for soup and sweaters, our thoughts turn to comfort food, which is always in season in Montana. And when we think of comfort food, we can’t help but think of our beloved Montana chain, 4-B’s Restaurant. While you won’t find fancy food on your plate or a fine dining ambiance, what you will find inside those walls is a piping hot meal, friendly service, and if you grew up in the Treasure State, a hefty dose of nostalgia.

The Montana-only 4-B's Restaurant chain was established in 1947 by Bill Hainline, who named the restaurants after his family: himself, his wife, Buddy, and his children, Bill Jr. and Barbara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26m8VZ_0bw6Dv9p00
SC Osprey / TripAdvisor
Clever, right? And even though the original family sold the eateries to a Scottsdale-based business in 2007, its old-fashioned charm -- and tasty food -- remain.

4-B Restaurant currently has locations in Polson, Missoula, Billings, Dillon, Deer Lodge, and Kalispell (pictured here).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNO7s_0bw6Dv9p00
Peaceful Lane / Google
While each building and dining room look noticeably different, the menu stays pretty consistent.

The Missoula location happens to sit right on Rattlesnake Creek, which feeds into the Clark Fork River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USG0h_0bw6Dv9p00
Drake Bailey / Google
Each location has a distinct personality -- this may be a chain, but there's more creativity than most corporate spots allow.

The food here can best be described as classic American comfort food, and it's all delicious ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SE4Yv_0bw6Dv9p00
4B's Restaurant of Polson / Google

...but we highly recommend you start your meal with this soup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhxyu_0bw6Dv9p00
SC Osprey / TripAdvisor
The tomato soup is what really put this place on the map. It's legendary -- and for good reason.

This soup is rich and creamy, made with heavy cream, real butter, chicken broth, and canned tomatoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOOZ9_0bw6Dv9p00
Carolyn Sue Hurst / Google
It's a simple recipe. And the fact is, this is a simple restaurant. But sometimes the simplest ingredients make the best meals.

The next time you see a 4-B's Restaurant, pull over and treat yourself to some tomato soup or a hearty stick-to-your-ribs brunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1496TU_0bw6Dv9p00
Katrina Pearl / Google
You'll see why this place has been so popular since the doors first opened nearly 80 years ago.

All 4-B’s locations were forced to close in 2007, and we’re pretty thankful that they’re back. Impressively, the restaurant chain manages to avoid most social media, so call the location closest to you if you’d like to know their hours.

The post Cozy Up With Comfort Food Served At 4B's Restaurant In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State .

