WATCH LIVE: Mizzou football defensive coordinator, players take questions
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
Mizzou football defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and several players will answer questions at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Wilks will be joined by defensive backs Allie Green and Jaylon Carlies and linebacker Blaze Alldredge for the news conference, which will begin between 5 and 6 p.m. The Tigers host SEMO on Saturday after a loss at Kentucky last week to open SEC play.
Watch the news conference live in the player below.
