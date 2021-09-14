Fall In Love With Autumn At Montana’s 18th Annual HarvestFest

Are you feeling those hints of fall in the air? Montana’s transition from summer to autumn seems to be a fast one, so it’s time to put away the shorts and break out the sweaters. And if you live in the Billings area, it’s also time to save the date for downtown Billings’ annual fall festival, HarvestFest. Now in its 18th year, this event will leave you ready for changing leaves and apple cider.

Montana's annual HarvestFest is hosted by the Downtown Billings Alliance, and as you can imagine, it's held in downtown Billings under Skypoint at 2nd Ave. and Broadway.

HarvestFest always takes place the second weekend of October as a way to bid farewell to summer’s Farmers Market.

The 2021 Downtown Billings HarvestFest will take place on October 9th from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Events, entertainment, and activities vary from year to year, but everything is designed to bring the community together.

From live bands to group dances, you'll see a little bit of everything here.

Take a break from all the food truck fare to check out the children's activities and family-friendly fun.

And, of course, no HarvestFest could ever be complete without delicious pie.

The festival is sponsored by Montana Brewing Company, and it's always a popular event.The final Farmers Market always has plenty of seasonal produce to choose from.You might not initially plan to stay all day, but once you arrive and see all the fun, you just might stick around.The live entertainment is always performed under Skypoint.Montana Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest Beer Garden is near all the fun, which is pretty convenient if you want to have a cold one and listen to the music.The crafts and activities are all free to enjoy, and they're delightful.Enjoy it to the fullest, but don't forget to save a little cash for the 50/50 Raffle to benefit the Downtown Business Improvement District’s holiday decoration update project.

We’re so excited for HarvestFest this year. Learn more about the lineup here .

