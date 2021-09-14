CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Fall In Love With Autumn At Montana’s 18th Annual HarvestFest

By Jessica Wick
Only In Montana
Only In Montana
 6 days ago

Are you feeling those hints of fall in the air? Montana’s transition from summer to autumn seems to be a fast one, so it’s time to put away the shorts and break out the sweaters. And if you live in the Billings area, it’s also time to save the date for downtown Billings’ annual fall festival, HarvestFest. Now in its 18th year, this event will leave you ready for changing leaves and apple cider.

Montana's annual HarvestFest is hosted by the Downtown Billings Alliance, and as you can imagine, it's held in downtown Billings under Skypoint at 2nd Ave. and Broadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OU84y_0bw6DKwI00
Downtown Billings / Facebook
The festival is sponsored by Montana Brewing Company, and it's always a popular event.

HarvestFest always takes place the second weekend of October as a way to bid farewell to summer’s Farmers Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZiWp_0bw6DKwI00
Downtown Billings / Facebook
The final Farmers Market always has plenty of seasonal produce to choose from.

The 2021 Downtown Billings HarvestFest will take place on October 9th from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRWWA_0bw6DKwI00
Downtown Billings / Facebook
You might not initially plan to stay all day, but once you arrive and see all the fun, you just might stick around.

Events, entertainment, and activities vary from year to year, but everything is designed to bring the community together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104ffa_0bw6DKwI00
Downtown Billings / Facebook
The live entertainment is always performed under Skypoint.

From live bands to group dances, you'll see a little bit of everything here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YtqV_0bw6DKwI00
Downtown Billings / Facebook
Montana Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest Beer Garden is near all the fun, which is pretty convenient if you want to have a cold one and listen to the music.

Take a break from all the food truck fare to check out the children's activities and family-friendly fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnLuM_0bw6DKwI00
Downtown Billings / Facebook
The crafts and activities are all free to enjoy, and they're delightful.

And, of course, no HarvestFest could ever be complete without delicious pie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkfUh_0bw6DKwI00
Downtown Billings / Facebook
Enjoy it to the fullest, but don't forget to save a little cash for the 50/50 Raffle to benefit the Downtown Business Improvement District’s holiday decoration update project.

We’re so excited for HarvestFest this year. Learn more about the lineup here .

The post Fall In Love With Autumn At Montana’s 18th Annual HarvestFest appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Montana

Enjoy A Sustainable Staycation At The Earthship In Montana

While living in the Last Best Place is more laid back than most places in the country, it certainly isn’t without its stressful moments. It’s nice to be able to take a couple of days to relax and recharge, preferably off the grid. This one-of-a-kind magnificent sustainable home in Gallatin Gateway offers a unique experience — everything is solar-powered, but you’ll still enjoy all the comforts of home (and then some).
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Comfort Food And Endless Entertainment Await At The High Horse Saloon In Montana

They say to never judge a book by its cover, and that seems especially true of Montana businesses. Some of the best food you’ll ever enjoy in the Treasure State comes from the most unassuming eateries. A prime example is the High Horse Saloon in Billings. It might not look like much from the inside, […] The post Comfort Food And Endless Entertainment Await At The High Horse Saloon In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

When And Where To Expect Montana’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

If you feel like fall arrives early in Montana, it isn’t merely your imagination. Here, fall foliage season starts in mid-September, and you’ve probably already noticed how many leaves have started to turn. If you’d like to take in those autumn hues before snow covers the ground, fuel up and hit the road within the […] The post When And Where To Expect Montana’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Only In Montana

Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Montana Autumn Colors

Is there anything more beautiful than the changing leaves in Montana in the fall? This is such a special time of year in the Treasure State, and there are some gorgeous drives you can take to experience the warm autumn hues firsthand. This road trip to the best fall foliage in Montana takes you from […] The post Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Montana Autumn Colors appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Soak In A Hot Tub Next To The Bitterroot River At This Cozy Montana Cabin

You know you’re a Montanan when you’d rather spend a weekend at a rustic riverside cabin than a night at a five-star hotel. It’s not that we don’t enjoy being pampered, we just know that nothing else in the world can compare to the rugged natural beauty of our state. And recently, we found the […] The post Soak In A Hot Tub Next To The Bitterroot River At This Cozy Montana Cabin appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In Montana

Cozy Up With Comfort Food Served At 4B’s Restaurant In Montana

As we swap out our swimsuits and sunscreen for soup and sweaters, our thoughts turn to comfort food, which is always in season in Montana. And when we think of comfort food, we can’t help but think of our beloved Montana chain, 4-B’s Restaurant. While you won’t find fancy food on your plate or a […] The post Cozy Up With Comfort Food Served At 4B’s Restaurant In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Feast On European-Style Treats At This Irresistible From-Scratch Bakery In Montana

Where do you go when you find yourself with a sweet tooth in the Treasure State? Montana has an abundance of bakeries, and for that we are thankful. But if you live near Helena, we hope you’ve had the chance to try the sweet treats at Park Avenue Bakery. The European pastries are out of […] The post Feast On European-Style Treats At This Irresistible From-Scratch Bakery In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Beer Garden#Fall Festival#Montana Brewing Company#Farmers Market#Raffle
Only In Montana

The Tally Lake Overlook Trail In Montana Takes You From The Woods To The Lake And Back

Did you know that there are over 3,200 named lakes and reservoirs in Montana? While Alaska has more lakes than any other state (at three million!), that’s still an impressive number. Needless to say, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll see all of them in your lifetime, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try to see all the best. Tally Lake is a beautiful and highly underrated body of water, and the Tally Lake Overlook Trail will give you the best views.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

You Can Tour A One-Room Schoolhouse From 1912 At This Unique Montana Museum

Rural, one-room schoolhouses play a large role in Montana’s history — in fact, there are still dozens of them in operation today, more than in any other state.  But a century ago, they were far more common, and they looked a lot different as well. For a great glimpse into our schoolhouse history, check out […] The post You Can Tour A One-Room Schoolhouse From 1912 At This Unique Montana Museum appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The Historic Sacajawea Hotel In Montana Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

The Sacajawea Hotel is a beautiful, nationally known historic treasure. Designed by John Q. Adams and finished in 1910, this property has hosted everyone from early railroad passengers to celebrities and numerous wedding parties. But there are some hotel guests who seem to have loved it so much, they never left. The Sacajawea is rumored […] The post The Historic Sacajawea Hotel In Montana Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

With An On-Site Irish Pub And A Boutique Setting, This Historic Montana Hotel Is The Ultimate Destination

Great Falls may not be one of Montana’s top tourist destinations, but this little city has a lot to offer. Aside from the beautiful Giant Springs State Park, the C.M. Russell Museum, and a notorious mermaid bar, it’s home to a true historic treasure, Hotel Arvon. But while the hotel itself is quite old, the […] The post With An On-Site Irish Pub And A Boutique Setting, This Historic Montana Hotel Is The Ultimate Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Only In Montana

Have A Rustic Slumber Party At This Cozy Wilderness Retreat In Montana

Hotel stays certainly have their time and place, but Montana has so many out-of-the-box vacation rentals, it’s usually worth it to venture off the beaten path when it comes to your accommodations. If you’re traveling to Gallatin County anytime soon, spend a couple of nights at this cozy wilderness retreat just outside of Bozeman. It’s […] The post Have A Rustic Slumber Party At This Cozy Wilderness Retreat In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Montana’s Axes & Ales Tour Is A One-Of-A-Kind Experience

Axe-throwing is a popular trend Montana has embraced — and it happens to be a whole lot of fun. And as for beer drinking, it’s safe to say that’s been one of our favorite pastimes for many years. The geniuses at Big Sky Brews Crews in Whitefish had the good sense to combine them (though not at the same time) on their Axes & Ales Tour. If you’re in need of a fun and unique night out in northwest Montana with your friends, you won’t want to miss this.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Sleep Near The Shores Of Flathead Lake In These Tiny Luxury Cabins In Montana

Montana is full of cozy, rustic mountain cabins perfect for a quiet weekend escape. But every now and then, it’s fun to experience something different. Located in Lakeside, Stoner Creek Cabins offers the best of both worlds: luxury living space inside a tiny, modern cabin. It might not be the image that comes to mind when you picture a cabin, but trust us when we say you won’t complain about your stay.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Butte Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Montana

Butte is less than two hours from Missoula, an hour from Helena, and about 90 minutes from Bozeman. And while most locals might not consider this old mining town the top day trip destination, it’s actually a fantastic place to spend an afternoon. After all, Butte was once known as the “Richest Hill on Earth.” And while it’s copper and gold mining days are largely behind it, evidence of its history remains… and it’s everywhere.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Hear Sinister Stories From Montana’s Favorite Ghost Town At This Spooky Event

Bannack State Park is loaded with local history. Montana’s original territorial capital was once a booming mining town, and as you can imagine, it holds plenty of secrets that never made it into our history books. On September 4th, you can hear some of the more gruesome tales. Whether or not you’re a history buff, […] The post Hear Sinister Stories From Montana’s Favorite Ghost Town At This Spooky Event appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The Exhilarating Waterfall Hike In Montana That Everyone Must Experience At Least Once

Feeling adventurous, but don’t want to hike a strenuous trail? The St. Mary and Virginia Falls area is rated as one of the best hikes in Glacier National Park (and in a park with over 700 miles of trails, that’s saying something). On this easily accessed hike, visitors explore waterfalls but also get expansive views of mountain wilderness. And what’s better, you’re looking at a hike that’s 3.6 miles round trip, with only a few hundred feet of total elevation gain. In short, this is an unmissable trail.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Take These 11 Country Roads In Montana For An Unforgettable Scenic Drive

There’s no bad time to take a road trip in Montana, as there’s beauty to behold in Big Sky Country all year long. Our freeways and more popular highways offer plenty of sights, but the views from some of the country roads in Montana will make you weak in the knees. There are literally hundreds […] The post Take These 11 Country Roads In Montana For An Unforgettable Scenic Drive appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Montana Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Montana’s general stores offer a glimpse into its history — and luckily, our state still has plenty of them. Each of our small town general stores is a symbol of hope, proof that small family businesses can survive and thrive through centuries. The next time you’re in Augusta, check out Allen’s Manix Store, also known […] The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Montana Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Only In Montana

1K+
Followers
435
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Montana is for people who LOVE Big Sky Country. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy