Fan-Favorite Horror Series Is Leaving Netflix
Believe it or not, Netflix is losing yet another popular TV series in the coming days. The turnover at Netflix can seem high right now, with most other studios and companies launching their own streaming services, allowing the streaming contracts with Netflix to expire. Such is the case for the beloved gothic horror series known as Penny Dreadful. After airing for three seasons on Showtime (and spawning a much less successful spinoff series), Penny Dreadful made hordes of new fans on Netflix. Sadly, it will be leaving the streaming service very soon.comicbook.com
