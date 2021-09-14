Cole Hauser On Rip Wheeler’s Revenge In Yellowstone Season 4: “Everybody Is Gonna Get F*cked Up”

Hell hath no fury like a pissed off Rip Wheeler.

Yellowstone Season 4 is officially on the way, and Taylor Sheridan and company have made it crystal clear that there is one theme that’s central to the entire season…

Revenge.

We all know how Season 3 finished up (and if you don’t you better catch your ass up or quit reading this blog), with an all-out attack on the Dutton family. We saw John Dutton (Kevin Costner) get shot up, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) get blown up, and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) get attacked by armed assailants in his office.

Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) fell off a horse a gain, but that’s his own damn fault…

And to top it all off, the Season 4 trailer kind of makes it look like the Dutton Ranch itself falls under attack. We see Walker (Ryan Bingham) shooting a rifle, Lloyd loading up and telling Monica and Tate to get to the bunkhouse. We also see Monica get attacked by some clown (literally) at home.

Yep, revenge is coming and according to the show it will be “worth the wait.”

They’ve also added the tagline:

“Every. Body. Pays.”

Obviously, an attack on the Dutton family is an all hands on deck kind of situation, but there’s one man in particular who’s going to unleash a wrath of Biblical proportions…

Rip Wheeler.

And in a brand new “Inside Yellowstone Season 4” video from the cast of the show, Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, probably summed up Season 4 as well as anybody can…

“Everybody is gonna get fucked up.”

And I’m HERE for it.

Yellowstone Season 4 premieres on November 7th with two episodes back to back.

Mark your calendars peopel… you don’t wanna miss it.

