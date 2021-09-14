Bright: Samurai Soul Debuts First Poster
Netflix has debuted the first poster for their Bright anime spin-off film, Bright: Samurai Soul! Following the successful release of Bright back in 2017, the universe from the Will Smith and Joel Edgerton starring film will be expanding with a whole new story. Far removing itself from the blend of high fantasy and grounded action, the Bright universe will be branching out with a new anime film set in Japan's Meiji era. This is the first new look at the franchise in quite some time, and fans will soon be able to check out the new release when it hits Netflix next month.comicbook.com
