Bright: Samurai Soul Debuts First Poster

Netflix Debuts Teaser Trailer and Poster for Locke and Key Season 2. Last year, the first live-action adaptation of the Locke and Key comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez debuted on Netflix. Renewal for a sophomore season soon followed, and now the streaming service has released the first teaser for it. In addition to bringing back the Locke brothers, the video announces that the series returns on Oct. 22. There is plenty of fresh footage with the new adventures of Tyler, Kinsey and Bode. The first season set the tone and introduced the watchers to the magical keys that inhabit Keyhouse. Season 2 will explore even more of those magical artifacts and reveal what’s going on with Gabe, the new student at Matheson Academy who might be hiding something.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO