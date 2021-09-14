Pokemon Samples Spirited Away in This Ghibli Crossover

The world of Pokemon continues to expand with Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Journeys through the introduction of the Galar Region, but one fan artist has decided to take the popular franchise into a brand new region, unlike anything its seen before with the region of Studio Ghibli. Taking two of the main characters from Pokemon Black And White and fusing them with the world of Spirited Away, it's clear that these two anime franchises seem made for one another when they meet. There are no plans for an official crossover, but fans can certainly dream.