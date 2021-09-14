Hellraiser Reboot Producer Says Film Is "Terrifying" and "Amazing"

CINEMACON 2021 DAZZLES WITH AMAZING STUDIO PRESENTATIONS IN SIN CITY!. After canceling the 2020 event due to that pesky Coronavirus, CinemaCon made a much-needed return to Las Vegas, NV in 2021. For those unfamiliar, CinemaCon is an annual shindig thrown for the movie theater/exhibition industry. It’s essentially a showcase for all the latest and greatest in movie theater hardware and snack bar goodness. More importantly, though, each and every year, all the major movie studios play a big part in the festivities, and obviously, that’s the big draw for yours truly. Getting a glimpse at all the big film releases all the major studios have to offer in the coming months always whips this film fanatic into a big-time frenzy. What’s more, CinemaCon is all about showmanship. The majority of the film presentations are held in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and each and every time I attend, it’s the purest of reminders of why the theatrical experience will never die. That colossal screen, that stellar sound, and that magical energy that can only be conjured up by a massive group of strangers sharing an unforgettable experience in a big dark room. Listen, I love to watch movies at home but nothing will ever beat going to the movies. And while we’re on the topic of cinema, there was no shortage of amazing clips to be shared by the likes of Universal Pictures (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Halloween Kills”), Walt Disney Pictures (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), MGM/UA (“No Time To Die,” “Thirteen Lives”), Lionsgate (“John Wick 4,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”), Neon (“Titane,” “Spencer”), and Warner Brothers (“Matrix: Resurrections,” “The Batman”). True, that asshole that is Covid saw to it that this was an uncharacteristically talent-light year at CinemaCon, but the incredible footage of upcoming films on display more than made up for that.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO