Sumter County, FL

Villager free on bond in pending DUI case jailed after caught driving again

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Villager free on bond in a pending drunk driving case was jailed after he was caught driving again. James Stevens, 47, who lives at 1908 De Hoyos Place in the Village of Santo Domingo, was driving a white Ford pickup at 7:14 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in the area of La Grande Boulevard when he was caught on radar traveling 77 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

