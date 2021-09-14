Missing woman's last social media post was from Ogden business

An Ogden business where a missing woman made her last social media post says it is assisting the FBI in nationwide efforts to find her.

Gabby Petito and her boyfriend were driving through Utah on a road trip this summer when family members lost touch with her. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, has since returned home to Florida with the van they were traveling in, but has refused to cooperate with police.

Petito was last physically seen at a Salt Lake City motel on Aug. 25. On that same day, she made her last social media post from The Monarch in Ogden, writing "Happy Halloween" with a photo showing her standing in front of a mural while holding a pumpkin.

On its own Facebook page Tuesday, The Monarch, which is a restaurant and retail space in Ogden, said they are examining their security footage from Aug. 25 to see if it can be of any help.

"Has anyone seen this beautiful woman?," the business asks, before writing about Petito's disappearance while she and Laundrie drove on a visit to national parks in the area.

A spokesperson with The Monarch told FOX 13 that they are now working with sharing their video footage with the FBI.

Petito's mother said she last spoke to her daughter on Aug. 25 and became worried after not hearing from her for several days.

As Laundrie continues to refuse to speak with law enforcement, authorities say they are investigating a wide variety of scenarios.

"We're hopeful that she's out there somewhere. People just sometimes don't want to communicate so that's certainly still a viable option," North Port (Fla.) police spokesperson Josh Taylor said. "But we have to prepare for something maybe more sinister."

Police have confiscated the van the couple were traveling in, but have yet to find any signs of foul play, according to FOX News.