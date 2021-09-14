CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram says it did not remove Britney Spears' account after the singer's profile mysteriously disappeared

By Kat Tenbarge
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

  • Britney Spears' Instagram account was deactivated on Tuesday without explanation.
  • Instagram told Insider that the platform didn't take action against the account.
  • According to Spears' Twitter, she is taking a social media break to celebrate her engagement.
Britney Spears' Instagram account is gone and it's not entirely clear why. Instagram did not take action against her account on Tuesday, the Facebook-owned company told Insider.

But shortly after posting about the "Free Britney" movement, Spears' account, which had 34 million followers, was taken down from the platform.

A tweet sent from Spears' verified Twitter account says she is taking a social media break to celebrate her engagement to fiancé Sam Asghari.

Page Six reported on Tuesday that it was Spears' personal choice to take a social media break, citing an anonymous source who told the outlet that "silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message."

Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart also told Page Six that the deactivation was his client's decision. Rosengart didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Spears' father Jamie filed a petition last Tuesday, September 7, to end her conservatorship. The tightly controlled arrangement, in which Jamie controls his daughter's estate, financial assets, and some personal assets, has drawn global scrutiny. In June, Spears called the conservatorship "abusive."

Britney Spears' Instagram profile after it deactivated on Tuesday (L); Spears' last post before her Instagram was deactivated.

Twitter/@ursobye, @willy2ec

Previously, The New Yorker reported that Spears typically writes her own Instagram captions and selects her own photos and videos for posts, citing Spears' management team. Spears then sends posts to a company called CrowdSurf to upload her posts, according to the New Yorker report.

"She's not supposed to discuss the conservatorship," a member of Spears' team told the publication.

Spears' last post before her account was deactivated did discuss her conservatorship , and used the hashtag "#FreeBritney," like many of her recent posts did. The star wrote that she grew up in a world "where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else."

"I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom," Spears wrote in the caption of her last post.

