PR: HUB Football Hires Former 49ers & Rams Personnel Executive Mike Williams As GM

By Mark Perry
xflnewshub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUB Football hires former 49ers and Rams personnel executive Mike Williams as General Manager. HUB Football has added an experienced NFL personnel man to its ranks with the hiring of long-time 49ers scout and former St. Louis Rams Vice President of Player Personnel Mike Williams as General Manager. Williams will...

#Gm#49ers#American Football#Rams Personnel#Hub Football#Player Personnel#Operations#Cfl#Pro Scout#Area Scout And Personnel#The St Louis Rams#Usfl#Usa Rugby
