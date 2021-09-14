CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Springs, WY

RSPD Reports Spike in Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries

By news desk
sweetwaternow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is reporting it has experienced a recent spike in auto thefts and burglaries in the last 24 hours. According to a social media post from the RSPD, there have been three stolen vehicles reported in the last 24 hours as well as numerous auto burglaries. The common theme is the vehicles are being left unlocked, keys left in the vehicles, personal property such as wallets, IDs, credit/debit cards, and cash are being taken.

www.sweetwaternow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
Rock Springs, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Debit Cards
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy