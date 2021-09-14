RSPD Reports Spike in Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is reporting it has experienced a recent spike in auto thefts and burglaries in the last 24 hours. According to a social media post from the RSPD, there have been three stolen vehicles reported in the last 24 hours as well as numerous auto burglaries. The common theme is the vehicles are being left unlocked, keys left in the vehicles, personal property such as wallets, IDs, credit/debit cards, and cash are being taken.