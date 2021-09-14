CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford to pay $787 mln in Boy Scouts sex abuse insurance settlements

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Casualty insurance group Hartford said on Tuesday it had entered into a new agreement-in-principle with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and a majority of sexual abuse claimants to pay $787 million, before tax, in settlements.

In exchange for Hartford’s payment, the BSA and its local councils will fully release Hartford from any obligation under policies that were mostly issued in the 1970s, the insurer said. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

