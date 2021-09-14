CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

City of Jacksonville hosting new public meeting schedule for redistricting

By Claire Molle
WNCT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville has a new public meeting schedule that will allow citizens to better voice their opinions on redistricting. City council members have appointed seven residents to a committee that will evaluate adjustments of the city’s voting districts. Senior Information and Communications Specialist Lisa Miller said they are trying to get as much public input as possible.

www.wnct.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting
