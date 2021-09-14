City of Jacksonville hosting new public meeting schedule for redistricting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville has a new public meeting schedule that will allow citizens to better voice their opinions on redistricting. City council members have appointed seven residents to a committee that will evaluate adjustments of the city’s voting districts. Senior Information and Communications Specialist Lisa Miller said they are trying to get as much public input as possible.www.wnct.com
Comments / 0