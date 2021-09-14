Child killed, 2 adults injured after being struck by driver outside school

UPDATE | The Marion County Coroner's Office has identified the child killed in front of a school on the east side of Indianapolis as Hannah Crutchfield, 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 7-year-old girl has died, and her mother and a crossing guard were critically injured after they were hit by a driver right in front of a school on the city's east side Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. when IMPD East District officers were called to E. Washington Street and N. Ritter Avenue for a fatal crash involving several vehicles with pedestrians struck.

When officers arrived, they found three pedestrians who were struck by a driver in front of George W. Julian School, located at 5435 E. Washington Street, including the 7-year-old child, her mother and a school crossing guard. All three pedestrians were taken to area hospitals by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services in critical condition.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the child was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Both drivers involved in the incident stayed at the scene and were also taken to an area hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure when a crash involves a serious injury or death.

IMPD Detectives believe that just prior to the crash, the drivers of two vehicles were involved in a disturbance as they were traveling westbound on E. Washington St. approaching N. Ritter Avenue.

One of the vehicles involved in the disturbance crashed into an unrelated vehicle which was traveling southbound through the intersection at N. Ritter Avenue.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will be assisting to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Photo provided/Dave Marren WRTV

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted his condolences about the tragedy Tuesday night:

IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson has released the following statement in response to the incident Tuesday afternoon:

“Our Indianapolis Public Schools family is devastated to learn about the tragic death of one of our students at George W. Julian School 57. We extend our love and deepest sympathies to the student’s family and loved ones. We are also hoping for a full recovery for the two adults involved in the accident."

Because of the crash, Indianapolis Public Schools is canceling classes for Wednesday at George W. Julian School 57.

IPS will provide crisis support at the school beginning Wednesday morning for students, staff and families, and for the remainder of the week.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Eric Snow at IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or e-mail him at Eric.Snow@indy.gov.