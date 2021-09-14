CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia May Snyder Brown Levan Grimes

Virginia May Snyder Brown Levan Grimes, age 88 of Louisville, formerly of Brandenburg, Monday (09/13) at her home. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Allen Grimes; children, Randall Lane Brown of LaGrange, Jerry Eugene of Cape Coral, FL, Michael Ray Brown of Tampa, FL; step-children, Jerry Grimes, Jr. of Elizabeth, IN, and Patricia Ann Pile of Cloverport; a brother, Joe Snyder of Brandenburg; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday (09/17) from 4-8:00 P.M. and from 9:00 AM until time of service Saturday (09/18) at 11:00 A.M. at the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

