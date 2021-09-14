CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton, Pulaski, White by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for north central and northwestern Indiana. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Pulaski; White A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern White, southeastern Pulaski, Fulton and northern Cass Counties through 630 PM EDT At 547 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Royal Center, or 11 miles south of Winamac, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rochester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

