Livingston County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County in southeastern Michigan * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 549 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Grove, or near Howell, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hartland around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Parkers Corners, Plainfield, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Chilson, Conway Township, Tyrone Township and Deerfield Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

